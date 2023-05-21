Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Trims Stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 45.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 230,416 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 189,977 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $20,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Lennar by 96.9% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 508 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar during the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Lennar by 82.2% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 820 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lennar news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 9,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.16, for a total transaction of $958,253.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 9.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lennar Price Performance

Several analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Lennar in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Lennar from $116.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Lennar from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Lennar from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Lennar from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lennar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.21.

LEN stock opened at $113.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.82, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $32.87 billion, a PE ratio of 7.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.43. Lennar Co. has a 12-month low of $62.54 and a 12-month high of $116.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $107.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.37.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The construction company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.99 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 21.18% and a net margin of 13.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 9.72 EPS for the current year.

Lennar Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.30%.

Lennar Profile

(Get Rating)

Lennar Corp. engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.

Featured Articles

