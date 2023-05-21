Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Now Covered by Scotiabank

Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a sector perform rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. DA Davidson began coverage on Braze in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Braze in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Braze in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. They set an overweight rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Braze from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on Braze from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $40.18.

Braze Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BRZE opened at $32.36 on Wednesday. Braze has a 1 year low of $22.53 and a 1 year high of $50.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.01 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.58.

Insider Activity at Braze

Braze ( NASDAQ:BRZE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.03. Braze had a negative return on equity of 28.69% and a negative net margin of 39.10%. The business had revenue of $98.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.65 million. Analysts predict that Braze will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO William Magnuson sold 11,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total transaction of $335,074.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 487,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,462,736.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Battery Partners Xi, Llc sold 43,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total transaction of $1,430,712.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $932,410.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William Magnuson sold 11,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total value of $335,074.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 487,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,462,736.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 93,534 shares of company stock valued at $3,010,450. Corporate insiders own 32.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Braze by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Braze by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Braze by 9.8% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Braze by 189.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Braze by 8.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.13% of the company’s stock.

About Braze

(Get Rating)

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.

