British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of British American Tobacco from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th.
British American Tobacco Price Performance
Shares of NYSE BTI opened at $33.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.55. British American Tobacco has a 52-week low of $32.74 and a 52-week high of $45.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.91.
About British American Tobacco
British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).
