British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of British American Tobacco from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th.

British American Tobacco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BTI opened at $33.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.55. British American Tobacco has a 52-week low of $32.74 and a 52-week high of $45.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.91.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On British American Tobacco

About British American Tobacco

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTI. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in British American Tobacco by 90.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,558,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,933,000 after purchasing an additional 5,501,775 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in British American Tobacco by 12.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,449,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,090 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in British American Tobacco by 7.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,008,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,124,000 after purchasing an additional 464,946 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in British American Tobacco by 190.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,911,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,716,000 after purchasing an additional 4,530,146 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in British American Tobacco by 102.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,621,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,843,715 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.37% of the company’s stock.

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

Featured Articles

