Broadleaf Partners LLC Buys New Shares in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Broadleaf Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Sierra Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $54,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of VTI stock opened at $207.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $286.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $174.84 and a 52 week high of $217.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $202.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $199.90.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

