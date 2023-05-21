Broadleaf Partners LLC Grows Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Broadleaf Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,325 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Broadleaf Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHM. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,518,000. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 58,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,819,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,303,000. Blue Barn Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 42,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,776,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHM opened at $66.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $59.74 and a 12-month high of $74.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.91.

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

