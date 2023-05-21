Broadleaf Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Broadleaf Partners LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 102,192 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,547 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises 2.2% of Broadleaf Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Broadleaf Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $5,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. XML Financial LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 281,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,627,000 after acquiring an additional 11,115 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 37,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after acquiring an additional 2,631 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 6,639,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,897,000 after acquiring an additional 622,028 shares during the last quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 4,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Hampshire Trust bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $472,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHG opened at $68.65 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $53.18 and a 12 month high of $69.47. The company has a market capitalization of $17.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.94.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.