Broadleaf Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Broadleaf Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,114 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Broadleaf Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHB stock opened at $48.71 on Friday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1 year low of $40.92 and a 1 year high of $50.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.81. The company has a market cap of $21.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.