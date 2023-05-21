Brokerages Set Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD) Target Price at $192.25

Shares of Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $190.25.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CHRD shares. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Chord Energy from $179.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Chord Energy from $182.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Chord Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Chord Energy from $213.00 to $204.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Chord Energy from $252.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th.

Get Chord Energy alerts:

Chord Energy Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of CHRD stock opened at $146.97 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.85. Chord Energy has a twelve month low of $93.35 and a twelve month high of $181.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Chord Energy Cuts Dividend

Chord Energy ( NASDAQ:CHRD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $5.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.89 by ($0.61). Chord Energy had a net margin of 43.37% and a return on equity of 23.51%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $875.33 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chord Energy will post 23.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $3.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.5%. Chord Energy’s payout ratio is presently 11.85%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.94, for a total transaction of $434,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 238,098 shares in the company, valued at $34,509,924.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $1,282,590. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chord Energy by 50.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,888,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638,278 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Chord Energy by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,903,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,236,000 after purchasing an additional 349,592 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Chord Energy by 514.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,477,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236,882 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Chord Energy by 7.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,310,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,358,000 after buying an additional 90,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chord Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $143,583,000. 93.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chord Energy

(Get Rating)

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company. It acquires, exploits, develops, and explores for crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chord Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chord Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.