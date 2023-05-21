Brokerages Set Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Price Target at $52.38

Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.38.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $54.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Essential Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Essential Utilities in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th.

In other news, CEO Chris Franklin acquired 37,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.70 per share, for a total transaction of $1,515,871.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,515,871.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 649,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,356,000 after purchasing an additional 179,654 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,384,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,436,000 after buying an additional 243,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,386,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,589,000 after buying an additional 118,861 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WTRG stock opened at $40.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.26. Essential Utilities has a twelve month low of $38.50 and a twelve month high of $52.42. The company has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.02). Essential Utilities had a net margin of 19.75% and a return on equity of 8.48%. The firm had revenue of $726.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Essential Utilities will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $0.287 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.90%.

Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in providing water, wastewater and natural gas services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

