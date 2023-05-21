Brokerages Set Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) Price Target at $16.42

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.42.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ULCC shares. Melius cut Frontier Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Susquehanna cut Frontier Group from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. 500.com reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of Frontier Group in a report on Monday, May 8th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Frontier Group from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Frontier Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $18.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Barry Biffle sold 92,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total value of $743,454.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 574,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,607,361.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Howard Diamond sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.04, for a total transaction of $562,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 175,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,410,240.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Barry Biffle sold 92,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total transaction of $743,454.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 574,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,607,361.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 411,835 shares of company stock worth $3,622,646. Corporate insiders own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Frontier Group

Frontier Group Stock Down 2.0 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Frontier Group by 78.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Frontier Group by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Frontier Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Frontier Group in the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Frontier Group during the third quarter worth approximately $90,000.

Shares of ULCC stock opened at $7.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Frontier Group has a one year low of $7.61 and a one year high of $15.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42 and a beta of 1.99.

About Frontier Group

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of air transportation. The company was founded on September 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Further Reading

