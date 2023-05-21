Brokerages Set Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) PT at $42.67

Shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.67.

Several research firms have issued reports on TPX. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $32.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th.

Shares of Tempur Sealy International stock opened at $37.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.69. Tempur Sealy International has a 52-week low of $20.03 and a 52-week high of $44.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.80.

Tempur Sealy International ( NYSE:TPX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a negative return on equity of 522.46% and a net margin of 8.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tempur Sealy International will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.05%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Tempur Sealy International by 72.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 596,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,575,000 after purchasing an additional 250,638 shares in the last quarter. Hook Mill Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 8.8% during the first quarter. Hook Mill Capital Partners LP now owns 124,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,607,000 after buying an additional 10,008 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,024,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 18.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,452,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,339,000 after buying an additional 844,841 shares during the period. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in Tempur Sealy International by 50.0% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 14,455,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,832,000 after acquiring an additional 4,815,650 shares during the last quarter. 99.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

