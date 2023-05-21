Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Shares Sold by Cim LLC

Cim LLC decreased its holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 653 shares during the quarter. Cim LLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Fosun International Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 244,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,930,000 after acquiring an additional 48,950 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden raised its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 48,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWS Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on BRO shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Brown & Brown from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Brown & Brown from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Brown & Brown in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup upgraded Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Brown & Brown from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brown & Brown currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.64.

Brown & Brown Trading Up 0.1 %

Brown & Brown Announces Dividend

Shares of Brown & Brown stock opened at $66.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42 and a beta of 0.75. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.82 and a fifty-two week high of $68.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.32 and a 200 day moving average of $58.67.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.01%.

Brown & Brown Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

