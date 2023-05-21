Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

BLDR has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $97.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $107.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Builders FirstSource presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $111.42.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Builders FirstSource Trading Down 1.7 %

Builders FirstSource stock opened at $120.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $15.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.98. Builders FirstSource has a fifty-two week low of $48.91 and a fifty-two week high of $122.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $96.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $1.33. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 55.42% and a net margin of 11.68%. The firm’s revenue was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.97, for a total value of $1,362,125.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,122 shares in the company, valued at $6,769,434.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLDR. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter worth $64,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 2,249 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 105,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,989,000 after acquiring an additional 7,745 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 143,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,287,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 106.0% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 4,290 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, subcontractors, remodelers and consumers. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, and engineered wood.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.