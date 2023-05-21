CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) Stock Position Lessened by Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lessened its stake in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,616,083 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 461,812 shares during the period. CAE accounts for 1.8% of Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd owned about 4.60% of CAE worth $282,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CAE by 698.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CAE in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of CAE by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 3,398 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in CAE by 16.0% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,823 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in CAE by 42.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,085 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

Get CAE alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on CAE shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of CAE from C$33.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on CAE in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of CAE from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of CAE from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of CAE from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.75.

CAE Stock Up 1.3 %

About CAE

Shares of NYSE:CAE traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.30. 109,757 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,721. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.56. CAE Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.23 and a 52 week high of $27.91. The company has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.69.

(Get Rating)

CAE, Inc engages in the provision of digital immersion and training services for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. It operates through the following segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment focuses on aviation professionals, airlines, business aviation operators, and aircraft manufacturers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE).

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.