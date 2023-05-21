Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $102.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $65.62.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

Caesars Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CZR opened at $43.79 on Thursday. Caesars Entertainment has a twelve month low of $31.31 and a twelve month high of $56.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.51 and a 200 day moving average of $47.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Insider Activity at Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment ( NASDAQ:CZR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 3.13% and a positive return on equity of 2.24%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, Director Michael E. Pegram acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.02 per share, with a total value of $1,125,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 121,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,478,798.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Caesars Entertainment

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 0.6% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 36,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Soros Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Soros Capital Management LLC now owns 47,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Czech National Bank grew its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 25,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. 93.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.