Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

CVGW has been the topic of several other research reports. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on shares of Calavo Growers from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Calavo Growers from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVGW opened at $31.99 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.33. Calavo Growers has a 12 month low of $22.64 and a 12 month high of $45.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Calavo Growers ( NASDAQ:CVGW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.32). Calavo Growers had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a positive return on equity of 3.52%. The business had revenue of $226.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Calavo Growers will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. Calavo Growers’s payout ratio is currently -133.33%.

In related news, CEO Lecil E. Cole acquired 33,253 shares of Calavo Growers stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.91 per share, for a total transaction of $795,079.23. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 373,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,924,479.23. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Calavo Growers news, CEO Lecil E. Cole purchased 33,253 shares of Calavo Growers stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.91 per share, for a total transaction of $795,079.23. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 373,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,924,479.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lecil E. Cole acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,398,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 440,000 shares in the company, valued at $12,302,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 4,589 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in shares of Calavo Growers in the third quarter worth about $517,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 3.9% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 129,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,115,000 after buying an additional 4,872 shares during the period. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calavo Growers in the third quarter worth about $292,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 257.2% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Calavo Growers, Inc engages in the marketing and distribution of avocados, prepared avocado products, and other perishable foods. It operates through the Grown and Prepared segments. The Grown segment consists of fresh avocados, tomatoes, and papayas. The Prepared segment includes all other products including fresh-cut fruits and vegetables, ready-to-eat sandwiches, wraps, salads and snacks, guacamole, and salsa.

