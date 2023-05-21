Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $76.50.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CALX. TheStreet downgraded Calix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Calix in a report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Cowen decreased their price target on Calix from $90.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Calix in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Calix from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st.

In related news, insider John Matthew Collins sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total value of $220,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 16.69% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Calix in the 1st quarter valued at about $223,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Calix by 64.2% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 760,533 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,757,000 after acquiring an additional 297,271 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in Calix by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 96,160 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,153,000 after purchasing an additional 18,485 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Calix by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,910,428 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $102,380,000 after purchasing an additional 67,138 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Calix by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 203,319 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,896,000 after purchasing an additional 24,522 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CALX opened at $45.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 75.34 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.35. Calix has a 12-month low of $31.59 and a 12-month high of $77.44.

Calix, Inc provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to realize the unified access network. The firm offers broadband communications access systems and software for fiber and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers.

