Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $76.50.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on CALX. TheStreet downgraded Calix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Calix in a report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Cowen decreased their price target on Calix from $90.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Calix in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Calix from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st.
Insider Activity
In related news, insider John Matthew Collins sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total value of $220,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 16.69% of the company’s stock.
Calix Trading Down 2.1 %
NYSE:CALX opened at $45.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 75.34 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.35. Calix has a 12-month low of $31.59 and a 12-month high of $77.44.
Calix Company Profile
Calix, Inc provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to realize the unified access network. The firm offers broadband communications access systems and software for fiber and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers.
