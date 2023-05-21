Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the solar energy provider’s stock.
CSIQ has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Canadian Solar from $33.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup lowered Canadian Solar from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Canadian Solar from $33.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Solar presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.20.
Canadian Solar Stock Performance
Canadian Solar stock opened at $40.21 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.07. Canadian Solar has a one year low of $26.86 and a one year high of $47.69.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Canadian Solar
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSIQ. Ariose Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Canadian Solar in the 1st quarter worth about $19,243,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Canadian Solar by 2,094.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 471,110 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $18,755,000 after acquiring an additional 449,646 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Canadian Solar by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,921,194 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $59,365,000 after acquiring an additional 441,403 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in Canadian Solar by 264.6% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 586,734 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $18,130,000 after acquiring an additional 425,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Canadian Solar by 275.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 528,597 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $21,043,000 after acquiring an additional 387,866 shares in the last quarter. 47.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Canadian Solar
Canadian Solar, Inc engages in the manufacture of solar photovoltaic modules, provision of solar energy and battery storage solutions, and development of utility-scale solar and battery storage products. It operates through the CSI Solar and Global Energy segments. The CSI Solar segment designs, develops, and manufactures solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products.
