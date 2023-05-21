Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Shares Sold by AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC

AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capri were worth $1,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CPRI. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Capri by 305.6% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 244,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,042,000 after buying an additional 184,579 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Capri by 123.5% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Capri during the third quarter valued at $212,000. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in shares of Capri by 2.3% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,492,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,816,000 after buying an additional 55,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capri by 737.5% during the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 518,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,706,000 after buying an additional 456,370 shares in the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CPRI. Citigroup lowered their price target on Capri from $75.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays cut Capri from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Capri from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Raymond James raised Capri from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Capri from $68.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.07.

Shares of NYSE:CPRI traded down $1.50 on Friday, reaching $39.54. The company had a trading volume of 2,114,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,280,047. Capri Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $36.40 and a twelve month high of $69.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

