Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Shares Sold by Isthmus Partners LLC

Isthmus Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,386 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 183 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Carlisle Companies by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 567,985 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $159,268,000 after purchasing an additional 58,048 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,218 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,586,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Carlisle Companies by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 30,538 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Carlisle Companies by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,782 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Carlisle Companies by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,224 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,645,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CSL opened at $212.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.91. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $203.65 and a 52 week high of $318.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $236.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.05). Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 32.04% and a net margin of 13.26%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 18.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.93%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $360.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Loop Capital cut their price target on Carlisle Companies from $300.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $335.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $306.67.

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of building envelope products and energy solutions. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials (CCM), Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies (CWT), Carlisle Interconnect Technologies (CIT), and Carlisle Fluid Technologies (CFT).

