Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Shares Sold by Easterly Investment Partners LLC

Easterly Investment Partners LLC cut its stake in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,008 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 11,465 shares during the period. Easterly Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Carter’s worth $4,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carter’s by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,454,471 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $317,777,000 after acquiring an additional 23,125 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Carter’s by 1.4% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,241,385 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $206,185,000 after buying an additional 30,901 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Carter’s by 6.1% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,791,678 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $117,409,000 after buying an additional 103,413 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Carter’s by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,319,108 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $98,536,000 after buying an additional 140,230 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Carter’s by 20.7% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,222,938 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $80,139,000 after buying an additional 209,604 shares during the period. 99.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on CRI. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Carter’s from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Carter’s in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush lowered shares of Carter’s from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Carter’s from $62.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.67.

Carter’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CRI traded down $1.98 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.03. 561,063 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 860,338. Carter’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.65 and a 52 week high of $86.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.23.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The textile maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.46. Carter’s had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 30.11%. The firm had revenue of $695.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $648.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. Carter’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Carter’s, Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carter’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. Carter’s’s payout ratio is presently 53.00%.

About Carter’s

Carter’s, Inc engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail, U.S. Wholesale, and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail and online stores. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales in the United States of products to wholesale partners.

Featured Stories

