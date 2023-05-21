Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC Acquires 519,125 Shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE)

Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC grew its position in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Rating) by 46.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,627,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 519,125 shares during the period. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC owned 1.39% of Urban Edge Properties worth $22,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Urban Edge Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $292,000. Elequin Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 79.8% in the 4th quarter. Elequin Securities LLC now owns 188,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after acquiring an additional 83,850 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 140,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after acquiring an additional 12,660 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 61,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 8,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 79.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 5,269 shares during the last quarter. 97.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Urban Edge Properties Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE:UE traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.60. 965,031 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 782,138. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.01 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Urban Edge Properties has a one year low of $12.91 and a one year high of $18.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.80.

Urban Edge Properties Announces Dividend

Urban Edge Properties ( NYSE:UE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $99.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.25 million. Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 1.72% and a net margin of 4.42%. Sell-side analysts expect that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. Urban Edge Properties’s payout ratio is currently 400.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Urban Edge Properties in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

About Urban Edge Properties

Urban Edge Properties is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, redevelopment, and management of retail real estate. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, malls, and industrial parks. The company was founded on June 18, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

