Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC Cuts Stock Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC cut its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,007,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 24,459 shares during the quarter. Alexandria Real Estate Equities makes up about 2.6% of Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC owned approximately 0.58% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $146,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ARE. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the third quarter worth $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 96.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 107.4% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 94.8% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 186.4% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ARE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $155.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $162.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $180.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alexandria Real Estate Equities has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.00.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Performance

NYSE ARE traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $115.80. 895,478 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 873,050. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $114.94 and a 1 year high of $172.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.93.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($1.71). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 28.01%. The company had revenue of $700.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 7,500 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.20, for a total value of $916,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 351,354 shares in the company, valued at $42,935,458.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc engages in the business of providing space for lease. The firm is also an owner, operator, and developer of life science, agrotechnology, and technology campuses in Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

