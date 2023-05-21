Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC Lowers Stock Position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC lowered its position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,548,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 148,256 shares during the period. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $61,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edmp Inc. grew its position in OGE Energy by 3,705.4% during the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 1,795,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,410,000 after buying an additional 1,748,770 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in OGE Energy by 24.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,013,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $286,001,000 after buying an additional 1,360,363 shares during the period. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. grew its position in OGE Energy by 141.6% during the third quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 1,992,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,659,000 after buying an additional 1,167,861 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in OGE Energy by 252.2% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 744,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,132,000 after buying an additional 532,884 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its position in OGE Energy by 22.2% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,245,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,876,000 after buying an additional 408,058 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OGE has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of OGE Energy from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of OGE Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of OGE Energy in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OGE Energy in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.75.

Insider Activity at OGE Energy

OGE Energy Price Performance

In related news, Director David E. Rainbolt bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.65 per share, with a total value of $183,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other OGE Energy news, Director David L. Hauser purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.09 per share, with a total value of $35,090.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,270. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director David E. Rainbolt purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.65 per share, for a total transaction of $183,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 6,100 shares of company stock valued at $221,925 over the last three months. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of OGE stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,353,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 973,029. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. OGE Energy Corp. has a 12 month low of $33.28 and a 12 month high of $42.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.73.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. OGE Energy had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The company had revenue of $544.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.82 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. OGE Energy’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

OGE Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a $0.414 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.67%.

OGE Energy Profile

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company with investments in energy and energy service providers, offering physical delivery and related services for electricity in Oklahoma and western Arkansas and natural gas, crude oil and NGLs across the U.S. OGE Energy conducts these activities through two business segments: Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

