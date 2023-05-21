Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC Purchases 118,356 Shares of Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN)

Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC grew its position in shares of Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Get Rating) by 30.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 512,656 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 118,356 shares during the quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC’s holdings in Clearway Energy were worth $16,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clearway Energy by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 15,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 5,034 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clearway Energy by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 12,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in Clearway Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $384,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in Clearway Energy by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 7,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Clearway Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $643,000. Institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Clearway Energy

In related news, Director Infrastructure Investor Global acquired 71,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.15 per share, with a total value of $2,242,177.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 172,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,376,521.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Clearway Energy Price Performance

Shares of CWEN traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.95. 763,883 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 843,361. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.45. The company has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Clearway Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.75 and a 1 year high of $41.79.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.98. Clearway Energy had a net margin of 48.58% and a negative return on equity of 9.85%. The firm had revenue of $268.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.21 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Clearway Energy, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Clearway Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.382 per share. This is an increase from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Clearway Energy’s payout ratio is currently 28.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Clearway Energy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Clearway Energy in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.75.

About Clearway Energy

(Get Rating)

Clearway Energy, Inc engages in the ownership of contracted renewable and conventional generation facilities and thermal infrastructure assets. It operates through the following segments: Conventional Generation, Thermal, Renewable, and Corporate. The Renewable segment include solar and wind business.

