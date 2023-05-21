Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC Purchases 381,556 Shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT)

Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC boosted its position in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating) by 44.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,246,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 381,556 shares during the period. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC’s holdings in Four Corners Property Trust were worth $32,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 3,063.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 822,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,869,000 after purchasing an additional 796,437 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 71.3% during the third quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,645,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,798,000 after acquiring an additional 684,835 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 74.6% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,571,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,020,000 after acquiring an additional 671,366 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,213,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,037,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,816,000 after acquiring an additional 421,039 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Four Corners Property Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:FCPT traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.70. The stock had a trading volume of 644,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,169. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.88. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.67 and a 12-month high of $29.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.60 and a beta of 0.93.

Four Corners Property Trust Announces Dividend

Four Corners Property Trust ( NYSE:FCPT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.12). Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 43.12%. The firm had revenue of $59.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 114.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Four Corners Property Trust in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Four Corners Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.33.

About Four Corners Property Trust

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc engages in the owning, acquisition, and leasing of properties for use in the restaurant and food-service related industries. It operates through the Real Estate Operations and Restaurant Operations segments. The Real Estate Operations segment consists of rental revenues generated by leasing restaurant properties.

