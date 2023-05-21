Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC Reduces Stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC cut its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 148,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 24,113 shares during the period. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC owned 0.07% of W. P. Carey worth $11,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the first quarter valued at about $488,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in W. P. Carey in the first quarter worth about $1,016,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in W. P. Carey in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at W. P. Carey

In other news, Director Mark A. Alexander purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $72.48 per share, for a total transaction of $72,480.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,893,032.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

W. P. Carey Stock Up 0.2 %

WPC stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $68.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,137,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 921,229. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.76 and a 12 month high of $89.63. The company has a market cap of $14.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31, a P/E/G ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.12 and its 200-day moving average is $78.53.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.12. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 47.26% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The business had revenue of $427.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $1.067 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $4.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.21%. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is presently 119.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on W. P. Carey from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.80.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

(Get Rating)

W.P. Carey, Inc is an investment trust company, which engages in the commercial real estate business. It operates through the Real Estate and Investment Management segments. The Real Estate segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

Featured Articles

