Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC decreased its position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,814,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 35,519 shares during the period. FirstEnergy comprises approximately 1.3% of Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC owned 0.32% of FirstEnergy worth $76,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 79.9% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 5,692 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 114,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,804,000 after acquiring an additional 28,544 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc purchased a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the fourth quarter worth $1,202,000. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 214,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,986,000 after buying an additional 25,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 2.4% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 36,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,335,000 after buying an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FE traded down $0.22 on Friday, reaching $37.76. 3,282,511 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,165,006. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.28. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 52 week low of $35.32 and a 52 week high of $43.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.01). FirstEnergy had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is presently 219.72%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Bank of America increased their price objective on FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on FirstEnergy in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.00.

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Corporate or Other.

