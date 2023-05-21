Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC Sells 188,277 Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC lowered its holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) by 23.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 602,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 188,277 shares during the period. Sun Communities makes up about 1.5% of Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC owned about 0.49% of Sun Communities worth $86,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Sun Communities by 114.1% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Sun Communities by 850.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Sun Communities by 571.4% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

SUI traded up $1.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $129.13. 448,889 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 552,610. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $136.37 and a 200 day moving average of $142.43. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.63 and a 12-month high of $172.67.

Sun Communities ( NYSE:SUI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($1.42). Sun Communities had a return on equity of 2.63% and a net margin of 6.87%. The company had revenue of $651.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 215.03%.

SUI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $151.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $185.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.38.

In related news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.51, for a total value of $222,765.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,994,919. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Manufactured Home Communities, Recreational Vehicle, and Marina. The Manufactured Home Communities segment owns, operates, and develops manufactured housing communities and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and developing ground up communities to provide housing solutions.

