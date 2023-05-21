Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Century Communities from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Century Communities in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $56.50.

Century Communities Price Performance

Shares of CCS stock opened at $67.04 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.56. Century Communities has a 52-week low of $39.00 and a 52-week high of $69.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.74.

Century Communities Dividend Announcement

Century Communities ( NYSE:CCS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $735.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.35 million. Century Communities had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 9.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Century Communities will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Century Communities news, CFO John Scott Dixon sold 3,173 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.72, for a total transaction of $211,702.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Century Communities

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Century Communities by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 19,070 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 5,718 shares during the last quarter. RK Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Century Communities by 153.3% in the third quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 188,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,073,000 after purchasing an additional 114,200 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Century Communities by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 8,987 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Century Communities during the 4th quarter valued at $1,436,000. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Century Communities by 295.8% in the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 104,668 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,234,000 after purchasing an additional 78,223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc engages in the development, design, construction, marketing and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It operates through the following segments: West, Mountain, Texas, Southeast, Century Complete, and Financial Services. The West segment refers to projects in California and Washington.

Featured Stories

