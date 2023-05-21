CGI (NYSE:GIB) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CGI (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of CGI from C$130.00 to C$145.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of CGI from C$136.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of CGI from C$125.00 to C$133.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. CIBC increased their price target on shares of CGI from C$140.00 to C$146.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of CGI from C$135.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd.

Get CGI alerts:

CGI Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of CGI stock opened at $104.80 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.92. CGI has a 12-month low of $72.23 and a 12-month high of $105.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $24.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.93.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CGI

CGI Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GIB. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CGI in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CGI in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CGI by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new position in shares of CGI in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CGI by 2,507.1% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.54% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Western and Southern Europe, U.S. Commercial and State Government, Canada, U.S. Federal, Scandinavia and Central Europe, UK and Australia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics, Northwest and Central-East Europe, and Asia Pacific.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.