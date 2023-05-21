CGI (NYSE:GIB) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CGI (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of CGI from C$130.00 to C$145.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of CGI from C$136.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of CGI from C$125.00 to C$133.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. CIBC increased their price target on shares of CGI from C$140.00 to C$146.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of CGI from C$135.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd.
CGI Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of CGI stock opened at $104.80 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.92. CGI has a 12-month low of $72.23 and a 12-month high of $105.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $24.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.93.
CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Western and Southern Europe, U.S. Commercial and State Government, Canada, U.S. Federal, Scandinavia and Central Europe, UK and Australia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics, Northwest and Central-East Europe, and Asia Pacific.
