Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. Cuts Position in Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND)

Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,416 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Land comprises about 1.1% of Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Gladstone Land worth $1,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LAND. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gladstone Land in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Gladstone Land during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Gladstone Land during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Gladstone Land during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Gladstone Land during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. 45.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gladstone Land stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.22. 149,852 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 190,617. The company has a quick ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.11. Gladstone Land Co. has a 1 year low of $14.95 and a 1 year high of $27.85.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be paid a $0.046 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Gladstone Land’s payout ratio is -117.02%.

LAND has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised Gladstone Land from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. B. Riley reduced their target price on Gladstone Land from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Gladstone Land in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I dropped their price target on Gladstone Land from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd.

Gladstone Land Corp. is an agricultural real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of owning and leasing farmland. It also includes farm-related facilities, such as cooling facilities, packinghouses, processing facilities, and various storage facilities. The company was founded by David Gladstone on June 14, 1997 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

