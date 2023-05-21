Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI)

Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 376,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,563 shares during the quarter. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF makes up approximately 5.2% of Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. owned about 0.69% of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $6,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,877,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,162,000. Beacon Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,559,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,678,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 293.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 749,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,347,000 after buying an additional 558,917 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA FPEI traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.71. 741,534 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 520,853. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.59. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.10 and a fifty-two week high of $18.90.

The First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPEI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed to provide current income and total return by investing in global institutional preferred and income-producing debt securities.

