Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. Has $1.08 Million Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 25.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,476 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 4,213 shares during the period. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Weik Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 19,795 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 23,876 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 854,003 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $74,200,000 after acquiring an additional 44,869 shares in the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 64.8% in the 4th quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 148,779 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $12,926,000 after acquiring an additional 58,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,086,103 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $94,361,000 after acquiring an additional 268,151 shares in the last quarter. 62.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DIS. Barclays cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, February 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Walt Disney from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.44.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.21, for a total value of $108,444.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,883,244.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,423 shares of company stock valued at $339,801. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walt Disney stock traded down $2.41 on Friday, reaching $91.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,429,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,713,032. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $166.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.60, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $97.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.93. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $84.07 and a twelve month high of $126.48.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.82 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 4.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

