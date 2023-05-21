Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. Has $2.17 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 39,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,441 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF makes up about 1.7% of Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $2,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JEPI. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 59.4% during the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 172.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000.

Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $54.88. 7,014,158 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,790,907. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $49.92 and a one year high of $58.50. The company has a market capitalization of $24.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.24 and a 200 day moving average of $54.69.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

