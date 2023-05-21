Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. Has $693,000 Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,238 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 617 shares during the quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 146.7% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. O Dell Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 258.1% during the 3rd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 974 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intel alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 9,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $249,096.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at $480,216. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 9,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $249,096.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at $480,216. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $249,362.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 138,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,204,638.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Intel Trading Up 0.8 %

A number of analysts have issued reports on INTC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.52.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.93. The stock had a trading volume of 40,682,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,377,032. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.43 and its 200 day moving average is $28.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.76. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $24.59 and a 52 week high of $44.93. The stock has a market cap of $124.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.01, a P/E/G ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 0.88.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.12. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.06%. The company had revenue of $11.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently -73.53%.

Intel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.