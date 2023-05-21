Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 17.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,660 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $439,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Shopify from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Shopify from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Shopify from $40.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Shopify from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Shopify presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.85.

SHOP stock traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $60.20. The stock had a trading volume of 11,266,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,984,116. The firm has a market cap of $76.85 billion, a PE ratio of -39.87 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 6.71 and a quick ratio of 6.71. Shopify Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.63 and a 12-month high of $65.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.62.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Shopify had a negative net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 6.02%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

