Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP Buys Shares of 52,790 KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV)

Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP bought a new stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 52,790 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP owned 0.21% of KalVista Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 41,315.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 277,071 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 276,402 shares during the period. Saturn V Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,697,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 682.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,634 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 8,402 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000.

A number of equities analysts have commented on KALV shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 21st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd.

In related news, insider Christopher Yea sold 2,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.14, for a total transaction of $26,404.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $378,323.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other KalVista Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Thomas Andrew Crockett sold 5,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.14, for a total value of $57,057.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 128,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,298,427. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Christopher Yea sold 2,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.14, for a total value of $26,404.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $378,323.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 12,268 shares of company stock valued at $124,398 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KALV traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.53. 159,220 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 222,657. KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $4.12 and a one year high of $17.06. The company has a market capitalization of $359.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.18.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.22. Sell-side analysts forecast that KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

