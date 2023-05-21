Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP Makes New $793,000 Investment in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP bought a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 17,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $793,000. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical accounts for about 1.4% of Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RARE. RTW Investments LP grew its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 71.9% in the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 2,359,996 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $97,727,000 after purchasing an additional 986,712 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 26.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,457,308 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $146,603,000 after buying an additional 508,624 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 17.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,370,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $244,747,000 after buying an additional 492,842 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 67.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,143,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,994,000 after buying an additional 459,628 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 9.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,927,639 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $162,645,000 after buying an additional 330,055 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical alerts:

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

Shares of RARE traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,051,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 702,089. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.36 and a 12 month high of $68.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.00.

Insider Activity at Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:RARE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.97) by ($0.36). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 187.31% and a negative return on equity of 149.75%. The firm had revenue of $100.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.19) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -8.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 4,378 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $197,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,982 shares in the company, valued at $2,339,190. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 4,378 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $197,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,982 shares in the company, valued at $2,339,190. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John Richard Pinion sold 2,012 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $100,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 74,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,737,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,299 shares of company stock worth $518,716 over the last three months. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RARE has been the subject of several recent research reports. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup cut their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.25.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

(Get Rating)

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of genetic diseases. Its products include Crysvita, Mepsevii, Dojolvi, and Evkeeza. The company was founded by Emil D. Kakkis in April 2010, and is headquartered in Novato, CA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.