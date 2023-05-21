Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP Sells 51,072 Shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS)

Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP lowered its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 202,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,072 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF makes up approximately 2.5% of Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP owned about 0.33% of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF worth $1,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 298,600.0% in the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 2,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,986 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 13,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter.

Get AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF alerts:

AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA MSOS traded down $0.23 on Friday, hitting $5.33. 793,737 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,637,020. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.42. AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF has a 12 month low of $5.05 and a 12 month high of $14.73.

AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF Profile

The AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (MSOS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed narrow portfolio of US stocks or swap contracts related to the domestic cannabis and hemp industry. MSOS was launched on Sep 1, 2020 and is managed by AdvisorShares.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.