Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP Takes Position in Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE)

Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 18,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,000. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP owned approximately 0.08% of Aerovate Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cormorant Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 2,330,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,643,000 after buying an additional 600,000 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,615,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,786,000 after purchasing an additional 23,569 shares during the last quarter. TCG Crossover Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. TCG Crossover Management LLC now owns 959,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,910,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. VR Adviser LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. VR Adviser LLC now owns 833,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,827,000 after purchasing an additional 243,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 746,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,691,000 after purchasing an additional 17,126 shares during the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Aerovate Therapeutics news, insider Benjamin T. Dake sold 10,284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total value of $224,191.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,143.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Benjamin T. Dake sold 10,284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total value of $224,191.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,143.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ralph Niven sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.87, for a total transaction of $46,957.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,579.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,948 shares of company stock valued at $1,774,265 in the last quarter. Insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Aerovate Therapeutics Price Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Aerovate Therapeutics stock traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.54. The stock had a trading volume of 26,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,344. Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.13 and a 52 week high of $30.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.23.

Separately, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock.

About Aerovate Therapeutics

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drugs that enhance the lives of patients with rare cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. The company focuses on advancing AV-101, a dry powder inhaled formulation of imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, which is in Phase 2b/Phase 3 trial.

