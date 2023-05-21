Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSE:CVR) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSE:CVR – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE CVR traded down $0.34 on Friday, hitting $24.85. 216 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,542. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.10 million and a P/E ratio of 13.01. Chicago Rivet & Machine has a 52 week low of $24.24 and a 52 week high of $32.94.

Get Chicago Rivet & Machine alerts:

Chicago Rivet & Machine Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co engages in the manufacturing and sale of rivets and specialty cold formed parts, as well as automatic rivet setting equipment and automated assembly systems. It operates through the following segments: Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fasteners segment includes rivets, cold-formed fasteners, and parts and screw machine products.

Receive News & Ratings for Chicago Rivet & Machine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chicago Rivet & Machine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.