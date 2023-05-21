Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSE:CVR) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSE:CVR – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Chicago Rivet & Machine Trading Down 1.4 %
NYSE CVR traded down $0.34 on Friday, hitting $24.85. 216 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,542. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.10 million and a P/E ratio of 13.01. Chicago Rivet & Machine has a 52 week low of $24.24 and a 52 week high of $32.94.
Chicago Rivet & Machine Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Chicago Rivet & Machine (CVR)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/15 – 5/19
- Applied Materials: Cracks In The Chip Recovery Or Time To Buy?
- Deere & Company Rallies On Farm Equipment Boom, Bullish Outlook
- How Many Roth IRAs Can You Have?
- Why You Should Consider Buying Nvidia Ahead Of Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Chicago Rivet & Machine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chicago Rivet & Machine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.