Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Position Increased by Broadleaf Partners LLC

Broadleaf Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 42.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,584 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Chipotle Mexican Grill comprises about 2.5% of Broadleaf Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Broadleaf Partners LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $6,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 79.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 948 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 15.5% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.3% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,032 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,796,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 777 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 38.9% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.
In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,695.00, for a total transaction of $1,733,985.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,573,165. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 991 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,537.37, for a total value of $1,523,533.67. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,892,977.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,023 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,695.00, for a total transaction of $1,733,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,573,165. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,154 shares of company stock valued at $23,791,597. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
NYSE CMG opened at $2,106.22 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,819.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,623.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.34. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,196.28 and a 52-week high of $2,110.00.
Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The restaurant operator reported $10.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.89 by $1.61. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 45.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 43.9 EPS for the current year.
Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.
