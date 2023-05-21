Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd trimmed its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 609,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,908 shares during the quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd owned approximately 0.15% of Chubb worth $134,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at about $195,000. Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 2.6% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 4,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Chubb by 59.8% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 18.7% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Chubb by 22.0% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 154,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,110,000 after buying an additional 27,926 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CB has been the topic of several research reports. Atlantic Securities boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $256.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Chubb from $237.00 to $221.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.54.

Chubb Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CB traded up $0.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $201.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,670,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,445,782. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $173.78 and a 52 week high of $231.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.64.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.37 by $0.04. Chubb had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The firm had revenue of $9.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 17.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.65%.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total transaction of $5,064,948.78. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 272,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,726,115.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Chubb news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total value of $189,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,748,808.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total value of $5,064,948.78. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 272,062 shares in the company, valued at $57,726,115.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

See Also

