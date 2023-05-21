Cim LLC Boosts Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Cim LLC boosted its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 90.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,950 shares during the period. Cim LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $2,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CPRT. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Copart by 129.4% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in Copart in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Copart by 1,003.8% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 287 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Copart in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, American National Bank lifted its holdings in Copart by 2,263.6% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 520 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. 45.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Copart

In related news, Director Matt Blunt sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total value of $2,080,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Copart Trading Down 0.1 %

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CPRT shares. Guggenheim raised their target price on Copart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Northcoast Research downgraded Copart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Copart from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Copart in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Copart in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.33.

Shares of CPRT stock opened at $88.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.72. Copart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.10 and a twelve month high of $89.31. The company has a market capitalization of $42.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.92 and a beta of 1.23.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. Copart had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 22.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Further Reading

