Cim LLC Has $1.10 Million Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Cim LLC trimmed its holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,063 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 688 shares during the quarter. Cim LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $1,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in shares of Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fortinet in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,123 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. 64.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 11,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total value of $659,341.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,537,367.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Fortinet news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 11,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total transaction of $659,341.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,537,367.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 98,374 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total value of $5,920,147.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $274,962.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 144,297 shares of company stock worth $8,800,269 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Fortinet Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Friday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortinet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.30.

FTNT stock opened at $69.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.47. Fortinet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.61 and a fifty-two week high of $69.68. The company has a market capitalization of $54.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.55, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.16.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 282.54% and a net margin of 20.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.