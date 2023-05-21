Cim LLC Has $1.72 Million Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Cim LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,029 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the quarter. Cim LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Accenture by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,473,666 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $15,045,274,000 after acquiring an additional 816,734 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Accenture by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,363,742 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $11,929,391,000 after acquiring an additional 319,707 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,296,119 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,877,293,000 after purchasing an additional 354,513 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,799,259 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,492,149,000 after purchasing an additional 29,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,598,625 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,440,525,000 after purchasing an additional 219,573 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ACN opened at $289.91 on Friday. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $242.80 and a 12-month high of $322.88. The company has a market capitalization of $183.19 billion, a PE ratio of 26.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $273.71 and its 200-day moving average is $276.50.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.20. Accenture had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The company had revenue of $15.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 11.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th were paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.25%.

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.06, for a total value of $1,750,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 174,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,753,965.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.06, for a total value of $1,750,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 174,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,753,965.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.82, for a total transaction of $153,911.92. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 42,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,831,009.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,010 shares of company stock valued at $4,180,030. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ACN shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.00.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

