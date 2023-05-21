Cim LLC Makes New Investment in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA)

Cim LLC bought a new position in shares of Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 12,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,184,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Endava by 433.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Endava in the first quarter valued at $88,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Endava in the third quarter valued at $105,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Endava by 30.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Endava in the first quarter valued at $222,000. 52.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DAVA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Endava from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Endava from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Endava from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Endava from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Endava from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Endava presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.25.

Endava stock opened at $52.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16 and a beta of 1.16. Endava plc has a 12-month low of $48.09 and a 12-month high of $115.86.

Endava Plc engages in the provision of technology services. It focuses on finance, insurance, telecommunications, media, and retail companies. The company was founded by John Edward Cotterell in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

