Cim LLC Sells 16,051 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Cim LLC cut its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 27.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,182 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 16,051 shares during the quarter. Intuitive Surgical accounts for approximately 2.1% of Cim LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Cim LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $10,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 70.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 148 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 103.4% during the 4th quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 81.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ISRG shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $305.00 to $309.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. William Blair started coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $347.00 in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $300.50.

Insider Activity

Intuitive Surgical Stock Up 0.4 %

In other news, Director Mark J. Rubash sold 1,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.92, for a total transaction of $501,399.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,468,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Mark J. Rubash sold 1,683 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.92, for a total value of $501,399.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,468,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP David J. Rosa sold 40,764 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.20, for a total value of $12,196,588.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 155,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,589,030.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 61,276 shares of company stock worth $18,253,410 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $313.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $109.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.69, a PEG ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $275.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $261.59. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $180.07 and a twelve month high of $315.20.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 20.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Intuitive Surgical

(Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the provision of robotic-assisted surgical solutions and invasive care through a comprehensive ecosystem of products and services. Its products include Da Vinci Surgical and Ion Endoluminal systems. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.