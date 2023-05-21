Cim LLC Sells 2,434 Shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Cim LLC decreased its holdings in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,678 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,434 shares during the period. Cim LLC’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $1,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 87,847 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,685,000 after purchasing an additional 7,887 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 217,142.9% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 15,207 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 15,200 shares during the period. Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. in the 4th quarter worth about $386,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 281,538 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $11,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,622,033 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $151,942,000 after purchasing an additional 672,683 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Cowen raised shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Skechers U.S.A. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.27.

Skechers U.S.A. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SKX opened at $51.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 1.32. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.28 and a 52 week high of $54.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.85 and a 200 day moving average of $45.11.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The textile maker reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 5.41%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Skechers U.S.A.

In other news, CFO John M. Vandemore sold 13,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total transaction of $598,595.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,333,372.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO John M. Vandemore sold 13,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total transaction of $598,595.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,333,372.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 9,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total transaction of $426,897.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,907 shares in the company, valued at $7,627,840.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 101,805 shares of company stock valued at $4,806,675. Corporate insiders own 24.44% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segment. The Wholesale segment includes department stores, family shoe stores, specialty running, and sporting goods retailers.

Further Reading

